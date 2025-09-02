With the Pittsburgh Steelers and star Cam Heyward in a contract dispute currently, people in the football world are wondering if his availability for the regular season opener on Sunday will be impacted. As the Steelers take on the New York Jets in Week 1, Heyward would answer if he will be playing for the team with a response that might concern fans.

On Heyward's podcast titled “Not Just Football,” his co-host Hayden Walsh would straight up ask if Heyward will “be out there” on Sunday afternoon when Pittsburgh takes on New York. Heyward's response would only be two words, but could be looked at as a response that speaks a thousand.

“We’ll see,” Heyward said.

Heyward had been sitting out practice sessions in training camp this offseason, with some wondering if the defensive lineman would hold out of games. However, Heyward had been working out at practice in pads last month, which could be seen as a positive sign, despite a deal not being in place yet.

Steelers' Cam Heyward on the opener against the Jets

While the contract drama continues between Heyward and the Steelers, there is still a game to be prepared for, as the 36-year-old spoke about the game against the Jets. As his status for the contest seems up in the air, Heyward would highlight the areas of the contest that Pittsburgh should focus on, which include stopping the run with quarterback Justin Fields and running back Breece Hall being threats.

“The run game is definitely going to be a key to stopping this team. Breece Hall, Justin Fields do it in different ways, but are very successful when they get going,” Heyward said. “Breece Hall, home run back. He even took a check down pr touch. I think a long run or a touchdown. And once Justin gets going, it’s only a matter of time where he’s just going to beat you up and make your DBs step up.

“We’ve got to have a good plan,” Heyward continued. “We’ve got to keep contain. Not having north or south rush lanes because if you don’t do that, then he’s putting his head down rushing four and he’s just going to wear on our team.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Heyward and Pittsburgh agree on a deal as the opener is this Sunday.