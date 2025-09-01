The Pittsburgh Steelers have some major shifts in their offense this offseason, but it looks like they're ready to go. Along with a new quarterback and wide receiver, there is a new lead running back, though he's been with the team for some time. Jaylen Warren is ready to be the RB1, and it looks like the Steelers believe in it as well, especially after his contract extension.

Warren and the Steelers agreed to a two-year extension, which has a total value of $17.5 million over the next three years, and will pay him over $7 million this season, and includes $12 million guaranteed.

After the extension, Warren spoke with the media about how it felt to sign his new contract.

“It’s always something you dream about, but I didn’t know it was going to come this soon, but I'm grateful it did,” Warren said via The Athletic's Mike DeFabo.

Warren has been with the Steelers since 2022, when he came in as an undrafted free agent. He's been the backup behind Najee Harris for the past three seasons, but with Harris signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency, Warren is primed to be the leader in the backfield. Despite not being a starter, Warren averaged 4.8 yards per carry, which has been the most among running backs since 2022.

Warren has the speed, and he also has the ability to force missed tackles, as he had 30 of them last season. That should continue with him being the lead back, but he should also have some help with Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson as depth behind him.

There's no doubt that Warren is ready for the moment, and Aaron Rodgers should be able to put him in some good situations to make some plays happen. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith should also be able to open up the playbook for him, since Warren can come out of the backfield and catch passes as well.

The Steelers should be ready to roll against the New York Jets in Week 1.