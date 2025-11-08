In a 129-104 blowout, Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon slammed another highlight dunk against the Golden State Warriors, which evoked a funny response from All-Star Nikola Jokic. Almost two weeks removed from a showstopping slam against the Phoenix Suns, Gordon added a new submission for NBA's dunk of the season, thus far.

After Friday's win, a reporter mentioned Gordon's dunk to Jokic, who had no idea which dunk the journalist was alluding to, he said, per DNVR Sports' Ryan Greene.

“I really don't remember,” Jokic said. “What is impressive?”

Then, a reporter showed Jokic a clip of Gordon's aforementioned dunk.

“I was open,” Jokic hilariously quipped before a deadpanning to the scrum of reporters in the Nuggets' locker room, and walking away.

Reporter: "What did you think of [Aaron Gordon's] dunk?" Nikola Jokic: "I really don't remember… Was it impressive?" Reporter: "It's good." Joker: *Watches the highlight* "I was open." 😂 (via @RyanGreeneDNVR)pic.twitter.com/EaLxsXr44y https://t.co/jk0Wp9EmFi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 8, 2025

Gordon, who turned 30 this past September, proving he can still fly with the best of them. The three-time contestant, who finished runner-up twice in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest (2016-17, 2020), is still revered as one of the league's electrical dunkers, despite never winning the annual high-flying contest at All-Star Weekend.

In the final round of 2016's Dunk Contest, Gordon went toe-to-toe with Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine, which many NBA fans regard as the best Dunk Contest of all-time.

Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets' ‘many weapons' after a win

Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic addressed the many weapons surrounding him and Aaron Gordon, who helped secure the franchise's last championship in 2023, in undoubtedly one of the more important ones on both ends of the floor. Amid a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Gordon played in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Thunder last season.

Losing Game 7 led to a bevvy of offseason additions that Jokic believes make the Nuggets more dynamic ahead of their pursuit toward another deep playoff run.

“We have a different option, different lineups. We respect each other, and if somebody has it going, we get them the ball,” Jokic said. “We have so much action and movement, we have so many weapons, and we are using all of them as we get used to them.”

With an opportunity to go 7-2, the Nuggets will host the Pacers on Saturday.