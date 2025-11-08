The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team sent a clear message to the college basketball world Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Crimson Tide rolled into New York and stunned No. 5 St. John’s with a 103–96 victory, delivering an early-season statement that demanded national attention.

Behind sophomore standout Labaron Philon and junior guard Aden Holloway, Alabama head coach Nate Oats’ team showed why it belongs in the championship conversation. Philon poured in 25 points while Holloway added 21, leading a balanced offensive attack that overpowered one of the nation’s top-ranked teams. The Crimson Tide snapped St. John’s 12-game home winning streak at Madison Square Garden, marking one of the most significant November wins in program history.

On3’s Joe Tipton took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) sharing the news of Alabama’s big upset and the high-intensity atmosphere that surrounded the showdown.

“Alabama picks up a huge win over St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

High energy, up-tempo, and so entertaining. March Madness vibes in early November.”

The win highlighted the versatility and poise that have come to define Alabama basketball under Nate Oats. The Tide’s relentless pace and deep guard rotation forced the Red Storm into constant defensive adjustments, showcasing the team’s offensive ceiling. Alabama shot 48% from the field while holding its opponent scoreless in the final two minutes, closing with authority against a veteran St. John’s lineup.

Philon continued his breakout start to the season, establishing himself as the centerpiece of this year’s team. The 19-year-old's confidence and late-game execution have given the Tide a reliable scorer and emotional spark. The Madison Square Garden performance also reflected the Crimson Tide’s broader evolution — from a flashy, perimeter-driven squad to a balanced, disciplined contender.

The result will likely vault Alabama basketball into the top 10 nationally as they prepare for another major test next week. The Crimson Tide will prepare to take on the No. 1 ranked Purdue Boilermakers next Thursday, a matchup that will further measure their championship potential. For fans and analysts alike, this was more than just a November victory — it was a defining early statement that the Crimson Tide basketball team is built to last deep into March.