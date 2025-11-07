Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward will set a personal milestone, while quarterback Aaron Rodgers could achieve one as well, when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Heyward will play in his 220th game to tie Hall of Fame center Mike Webster for second most in team history, trailing only Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger. Meanwhile, if Pittsburgh wins, Rodgers will notch his 22nd win in Sunday games and break his tie with NFL legend Tom Brady for the most ever.

It would be a cool moment if both Heyward and Rodgers set individual feats versus the Chargers. They have developed a strong bond ever since the four-time MVP signed with the Steelers in the offseason, including hanging out off the field.

One activity organized by the 36-year-old Heyward, however, had the 41-year-old Rodgers confused.

“Cam invited me to a movie night a while back and said it was a big team function. I showed up, and I was the only player there. On a Tuesday night too, which is like, we've got an early Wednesday morning, the quarterbacks, with our meeting with Mike (Tomlin),” said Rodgers, as quoted by Steelers reporter Brenadan Howe.

“So I was like, ‘Fine, I love team-bonding, chemistry stuff.' I show up, I see him and his son. I'm looking around, I go, ‘Where's everybody at?'”

Heyward, who's always down for a cold one, explained that what happened was just an unfortunate coincidence, stressing that a number of his teammates usually show up for his movie nights.

“I invited everybody. It was just (that) he (was the only one who) showed up. He didn't show up for the next one, but other players did. I find movies throughout the year that guys wanna see, and they come when they can,” said Heyward.

“It kinda threw him for a loop.”

Safe to assume, it wasn't a big deal for Rodgers, who has helped the Steelers to a 5-3 record ahead of battling the Chargers.

The only question now is: What movie did they watch?