The Los Angeles Chargers enter the 2025-26 NFL season with a lot of momentum. John Harbaugh is excited to kick off his second season with Justin Herbert as his quarterback. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton has turned heads around the league throughout the preseason. With less than two weeks left before their Week 1 matchup, the Chargers have Najee Harris back, too.

Harris suffered an injury to his eye on July 4th thanks to a firework. His absence opened up the door for Hampton in the preseason, but all eyes were on the veteran's status heading into the season. Chargers fans got good news on Tuesday about their running back's health. Harris is off the injury list and ready to go, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Chargers are moving RB Najee Harris to the active roster from the non-football injury list, per me and Tom Pelissero,” Rapoport said. “Harris is recovering from injuries, facial and otherwise, sustained in a fireworks accident but has been working and getting ready. A good sign.”

Article Continues Below

Hampton's emergence as a runner has Los Angeles fans wondering what the team's run game will look like this season. Harbaugh is a traditional coach who leans heavily on his ground attack. Early in the season, the Chargers could employ a strategy similar to what the Detroit Lions do with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Regardless of what Los Angeles decides to do, Harris' return is a good omen for the season. Thanks to Herbert's new relationship, the Chargers are getting a lot of attention heading into the regular season. The pressure is on for Harbaugh to turn the team into a contender in his second season as the head coach.

Having Harris back is big for Los Angeles. The Chargers' offense took a major hit when Rashawn Slater's season ended early. Now, Harbaugh has another threat in the running game to take advantage of this season.