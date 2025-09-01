Jaylen Warren got some good news before the start of the 2025 NFL season. Already expected to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' chief running back option in the coming campaign, Warren also received a new contract from the team, as reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“A two-year extension for #Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter of @aurasportsgroup,” Garafolo shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Warren's contract is to run until the end of the 2027 NFL season, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Aura Sports Group, which represents Warren via agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi, congratulated the running back on his new deal.

“From East High to Snow Community College to Utah State to Oklahoma State to going undrafted @aurasports is proud to represent @Nunless2 and announce his new 2 year extension with @steelers. Congratulations Jaylen,” Aura Sports Group posted on X.

Article Continues Below

Warren, who will turn 27 years old in November, is set to handle the majority of the load in the Steelers' rushing attack following the departure of former teammate Najee Harris, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason.

The former Oklahoma State Cowboys star running back has zero NFL starts so far in his pro career, but that's about to change, given the new outlook for Pittsburgh's ground game. In 2024, Warren rushed for 511 yards with just a touchdown and 28 first downs on 120 carries through 15 games. He also had 310 receiving yards on 38 receptions and 47 targets. As a team, the Steelers were in the upper half of the league that season with an average of 130.5 rushing yards per outing.

Behind Warren on the Steelers RB depth chart are rookie Kalen Johnson (selected in the third round, 83rd overall out of the Iowa Hawkeyes football program) and veteran Kenneth Gainwell, who just won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 campaign.

Warren can start proving to the Steelers that they made the right decision to extend him this coming Sunday, when they kick off their 2025 season on the road versus the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.