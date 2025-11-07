Former NFL player Antonio Brown is facing yet another legal problem after he was extradited from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over an attempted murder with a firearm charge in Florida, according to multiple reports.

Brown is set to be moved to a jail in Miami on Thursday after being held in a jail in New Jersey following his return to the United States.

Brown, one of the most talented wide receivers of his era, has been surrounded by a long list of controversies. His career became increasingly overshadowed by erratic behavior, legal troubles, and personal disputes. Even after his last season in the NFL in 2021, he failed to stay out of trouble.

Amid the latest situation, Brown's former teammate, Le'Veon Bell, expressed his support.

“Wishing the best for my guy. Free AB,” posted Bell on X.

— Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 6, 2025

Brown and Bell developed a close relationship during their time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they failed to make it to the Super Bowl at that time, they enjoyed productive seasons and earned several nods to the Pro Bowlers and the All-Pro Teams.

Both had a falling out with the Steelers in 2018 due to contract issues. Bell sat out the entire campaign, while Brown demanded a trade. Bell signed with the New York Jets in 2019, while Brown was shipped to the Oakland Raiders.

The 37-year-old Brown's latest legal woe stems from an incident during a boxing event organized by influencer Adin Ross in May. Witnesses allegedly saw the former NFL star running with a gun.

In a post on X, Brown, who hails from Florida, claimed that he was “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.” He added that he was not arrested and was only “temporarily detained.”

Brown fled the country in June amid a pending arrest warrant.

He announced his retirement in 2023 but made multiple comeback attempts, including joining the Steelers last season.