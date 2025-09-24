The Pittsburgh Steelers will be heading overseas for the first time since the 2013 season as the team travels to Dublin to play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. Pittsburgh enters as the underdog even though Minnesota will be starting veteran backup Carson Wentz in place of its injured quarterback. Wentz impressed in the Vikings’ dominant showing against Cincinnati in Week 3, and the Steelers face an uphill challenge as they attempt to secure consecutive victories for the first time this season.

The NFL denied the Steelers' travel request

One of the main storylines surrounding the matchup is when the Steelers will depart for Ireland. Pittsburgh requested to travel earlier in the week to get acclimated to the time change. But the NFL denied the request, instead requiring both teams to arrive at the same time.

Article Continues Below

“FYI, the Steelers wanted to go over early in the week, but the NFL said no and making each team arrive at the same time,” Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He speculated that the league’s decision stems from a desire to avoid giving either team a competitive advantage.

The situation has stirred memories of Pittsburgh’s last overseas appearance. In 2013, the Steelers lost to the Vikings 34-27 in London after traveling late in the week. Players and coaches later admitted they were sluggish and unprepared. Cam Heyward even recalled teammates and staff falling asleep during practices and meetings. That trip became an example of how poor scheduling can directly affect performance on the field.

Team president Art Rooney II had been criticized in the offseason for suggesting Pittsburgh would follow the same travel plan as before. Still, Dulac’s report clarified that the decision was made at the league level rather than by the organization.

The NFL appears intent on leveling the playing field in international games by mandating equal travel schedules. However, it raises questions about whether that puts teams at a disadvantage in terms of preparation. For the Steelers, it means facing not only the Vikings. It also means the challenges of fatigue, jet lag, and the lingering lessons of 2013.