The Los Angeles Rams scored an early touchdown in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers. That score came off a four-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Davante Adams. It just so happens that Stafford managed to break a record that was previously held by Tom Brady.

Stafford recorded his 28th consecutive touchdown pass without throwing an interception, officially breaking Brady's streak, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The 37-year-old quarterback finds a way to add on to what might be an MVP season.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford now has thrown 28 consecutive TDs without throwing an INT. That's a new NFL record, surpassing a record Tom Brady held.”

The touchdown came on what appeared to be a brilliant no-look pass from Stafford. While looking in one direction, he tricked two Panthers defenders to go one way, then threw the ball right at Adams, who was wide open in the endzone. It was a signature Matthew Stafford throw, as he's made numerous no-look passes throughout his career.

