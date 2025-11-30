After the Los Angeles Clippers went through another terrible loss on Saturday, this time to the Dallas Mavericks, 114-110, there's no doubt that this has been a frustrating start to the season. With the Clippers' catastrophic start to the season, the frustration is building up, as seen in James Harden's recent comments.

Though Harden had a near triple-double, scoring 29 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds, though had seven turnovers, it still encapsulated a concerning loss. When Harden spoke to the media after the game, he was asked about the new personnel on the team and getting and the challenge of integrating those players soon.

“Challenging,” Harden would say,” according to Law Murray.

When followed up with “what ways,” Harden would respond “every way,” showing the frustration. Harden would end up delving a little into how “difficult” the situation is with Los Angeles.

Asked James Harden of challenge of getting players who weren't supposed to be as involved when team was in training camp more involved offensively pic.twitter.com/c27MQe4DoY — Law Murray ⛲️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 30, 2025

“Situation here is difficult,” Harden said, according to Sports Illustrated's Joey Linn. “We're not making shots offensively. Defensively, the game plan mistakes we allow to happen too many times. That's one of the reasons why we lose games.”

Clippers' James Harden, Kawhi Leonard focused on turnaround

Article Continues Below

As the Clippers' stars in Harden and Kawhi Leonard have to get real on the team's start and attempt to turn the season around, the team needs to focus on its immediate needs rather than long-term. Leonard would echo the same sentiments, speaking about the team always having championship expectations, saying the team needs to focus on winning a game first.

“We gotta worry about winning a game right now, first, before we think about any type of championship,” Leonard said.

“If we’re trying to win a championship, we need everybody. It’s not about the minutes played or any of that. We’re up in these games; we should be able to close it out,” Leonard continued. “When we lose, it feels like they executed the game plan better. We got to do a better job and execute the game plan on our end.”

Los Angeles looks to snap its four-game skid as the team takes on the Miami Heat on Monday night.