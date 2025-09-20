The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster adjustment before their matchup with the Patriots. Pittsburgh placed guard Max Scharping on injured reserve after he suffered a torn ACL in practice. To fill the roster spot, the team elevated running back Trey Sermon from the practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This Steelers-Patriots game gives both sides a chance to measure depth early in the season. The move also highlights how Pittsburgh is managing personnel in September.

Max Scharping is a veteran lineman who joined the team as depth along the interior. His loss still matters even though he had not seen snaps in the first two weeks. The offensive line has already faced its share of reshuffling. The injury removes another option for the coaching staff. Without Scharping, adjustments will fall to other reserves. Younger players are likely to step into expanded roles.

On the other side of the roster move, Trey Sermon gets a chance to contribute. The former third-round pick has been on the practice squad since the start of the year. He now joins the active roster to provide another option in the running game. Pittsburgh has leaned on its ground attack to balance the offense. Giving Sermon a chance reflects the staff’s focus on maintaining depth in the backfield.

The timing of the change adds another wrinkle as the Steelers prepare for the Patriots. Injuries have already been a theme for Pittsburgh in the early weeks. The front office has had to make moves on short notice. While losing Scharping is another setback, there is hope that Sermon can give the running game a spark.

The Steelers-Patriots matchup still carries weight because of the long history between the two teams. New England will look for ways to test Pittsburgh’s offensive line. The Steelers will aim to control tempo with their running backs. Depth has become an early talking point for the season. This move shows how quickly roster decisions can shape outcomes.