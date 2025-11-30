As one of the key pieces of the Tennessee Titans' core, the franchise will be looking to keep Jeffery Simmons happy. When they officially hire their next head coach, Simmons is making a direct plea to the organization.

After firing Brian Callahan, the Titans turned to Mike McCoy as their interim. That has resulted in a 0-5 record. Moving forward, Simmons is expecting Tennessee to hit the reset button, via Terry McCormick of Titan Insider.

“We have to have somebody that is going to change the culture around here when they hire the new coach,” Simmons said.

Over McCoy's stretch as head coach, the Titans have scored more than 20 points just once. Furthermore, they've allowed 25+ points in all put one contest. Slipping to 1-11, Tennessee is simply playing for pride and development at this point of the season.

Article Continues Below

To Simmons, and the entire Titans fanbase, there needs to be a clear plan set in place. And one dedicated towards winning. Tennessee hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021. If you include McCoy, the Titans will have gone through four head coaches when the 2026 season begins. And while earning another No. 1 overall pick should shine the Titans up for success, it shows had bad things have truly gotten in the present.

Simmons is doing everything he can to contribute. He entered Week 13 leading the team with 5.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Then he added another sack against the Jaguars.

However, it came in a loss. One where Tennessee again looked lifeless. When the Titans pick their new leader, Simmons needs someone who is going to turn the franchise's culture into a winning one.