Lane Kiffin ultimately decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels and accept the head coaching job for the LSU Tigers. It's been a massively controversial situation for Rebels fans, as it appears to be an ugly departure. Amid the chaos, Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks rubbed salt in the wound of the Ole Miss fanbase with a savage post on Instagram.

Weeks, who is a junior linebacker, posted a picture of himself on Instagram of when he was taunting Ole Miss during LSU's Week 5 matchup against them. He shared the image of himself making crying motions while also adding two laughing emojis to his post.

Nobodys happier than Whit Weeks right now pic.twitter.com/3gWN5aoh8U — Tingle & Co (@Tingle__Co) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ironically enough, Whit Weeks is dating Lane Kiffin's daughter, Landry. Their relationship became public right before LSU took on Ole Miss. In the week leading up to that game, Weeks and Kiffin jabbed at one another on social media before the Rebels went on to win that game 24-19.

But now, Kiffin is his new head coach at LSU. He'll have the opportunity to bounce back to elite form after having a bit of a setback in the 2025-26 campaign. Whit Weeks missed four games this season due to a broken ankle, which he claims occurred during that game against Ole Miss, before worsening it in the Week 20-10 Week 7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Weeks ended the 2025-26 season with 31 combined tackles (14 solo), one sack, and a fumble recovery through eight games of play. It was the lowest number of recorded tackles in his collegiate career, largely due to missing games due to the ankle injury.