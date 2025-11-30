As fans have been wondering about the Cleveland Browns' plan with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it comes after making the start in the 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Browns starting Sanders next week against the Tennessee Titans, there was a slight injury scare in the second half that the Colorado product gave more insight on.

With over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Sanders suffered an ankle injury, where Dillon Gabriel had to come in on the next play, but the starter came back in after. Sanders would downplay it, saying that he's “good” and it was “just a little ankle issue,” according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

Shedeur Sanders Ankle injury. Dillon Gabriel was in for a play, came right back in 👍 pic.twitter.com/mlZG4tKbUV — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 30, 2025

In the loss to San Francisco, Sanders threw for 149 yards with one touchdown pass while completing 16 of his 25 pass attempts, admitting he needs to improve as a quarterback and leader.

“I just gotta be better overall. I gotta be able to rally everybody together when adversity is hitting,” Sanders said.

He would continue by saying that it “doesn't feel good” to be the starter and losing games, but remained thankful for continuing to get the opportunity to start and prove his worth in the NFL, according to Chris Easterling.

“Of course, I'm thankful,” Sanders said. “I remember when I wasn't playing, so I'll never forget that feeling. So I try my best to not let that happen again, you know, for me to be in that position, but we fell short today. You know, we just can't continue doing that, can't continue doing it at all. So I know we let a lot of people down, we let the coaches down, as players and everything today, but we'll be ready to go next week.”

Shedeur Sanders on getting his 3rd start vs Titans and the opportunity it will provide pic.twitter.com/A4WOkyMy1w — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) November 30, 2025

With Cleveland at 3-9, Sanders looks to get the team back in the win column against the Titans next Sunday.