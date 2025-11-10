Under the prime-time glare in Los Angeles, accountability met frustration. Aaron Rodgers admitted his misses after a flat 25-10 defeat to the Chargers, owning a night of wayward third downs and off-target throws that short-circuited Pittsburgh’s offense.

Nearing his 42nd birthday, he finished 16 of 31 for 161 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, and the Steelers went 0 for 9 on third down. The veteran said he has to hit throws “he usually makes,” while the unit must create separation and sustain drives.

Asked about a different kind of timeline, Rodgers delivered a coy answer when pressed on whether this could be his final game in California. Brooke Pryor of ESPN relayed the exchange:

”This could be your last game in California,” was asked. Rodgers, native of Chico: “Southern California. Yeah. Could be.” And he completed: “Was I thinking about it? No.” The subtext writes itself, with the next Super Bowl set for Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area.

Sunday’s loss followed the same frustrating script. A promising start evaporated after a red zone miscue that produced a safety, and a late first-half overthrow turned into an interception that Los Angeles converted into points.

Jaylen Warren ran efficiently, the defense kept the game in reach, yet the offense never found rhythm, stalling on money downs and leaving explosive plays on the turf.

Article Continues Below

Rodgers’ postgame tone matched the stat line. He pointed to timing with receivers, poor execution on third down, and the need to pair cleaner pocket decisions with better separation outside. It was a sober assessment from a quarterback who had been steady in recent weeks and who still believes the fixes are within reach.

The temperature around the room rose after the final whistle. Mike Tomlin bristled at a question evaluating Rodgers’ performance, staring down the reporter before snapping, “How would you? Next question.”

The moment underscored how thin the margin has become for a 4-5 team that has dropped three of four and now faces a pivotal stretch in the AFC race.

Pittsburgh returns home for the Bengals in Week 11, needing answers on third down, cleaner situational football, and a vintage response from its new signal caller on a short runway toward December.