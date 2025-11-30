Houston Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant made NBA history in Sunday's 121-101 win against the Utah Jazz, surpassing Hall of Fame center Alex English for most field goals made. While some note a slight decline in Durant's game, the Rockets continue to play at a high level with the third-best record in the Western Conference.

Durant used a screen to get to his spot for a pull-up jumper three minutes into the first quarter of the Rockets' game against the Jazz, which moved him past Alex English for 11th place on the NBA's all-time field-goals list, on Sunday.

Kevin Durant moved past Alex English to take 11th place on the NBA's All-Time Field Goals Made list with this jumper 🙌 10,660 field goals and counting for KD!pic.twitter.com/EC8MK2vFOU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant finished with 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 3-for-4 from deep, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block against the Jazz. The Rockets have now won six of their last seven outings, including a 117-113 overtime win, where Durant scored 35 points. It marked KD's third 30+ point performance in November.

Durant is averaging 24.6 points on 48.5% shooting, including 36.4% from deep, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals for the Rockets this season.

Article Continues Below

Rockets' Kevin Durant scoring at a high level amid warning signs

While veteran Kevin Durant's steady offensive production has been a bright spot amid an impressive start for his new team, is Durant and the Rockets' early success sustainable? Durant is posting some of the worst offensive numbers of his career, including the second-lowest points per game (24.6) and field-goal attempts (8.3). Still, the Rockets have the second-best offensive rating (124.0) in the NBA, trailing the Nuggets by just 1.7 points (125.7).

The Rockets also have the fifth-best defensive rating (112.1), placing them on a short list that includes the Thunder as one of only two teams ranked top-5 in both the NBA's offensive and defensive ratings. Durant and the Rockets will look to build on their win when they face the Jazz in a rematch on Monday.