The NFL is coming to Ireland, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings face off in the first-ever game played in the country. However, the teams have already encountered problems in the foreign country. Tom Pelissero reported that the Steelers backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was jumped while he was in Dublin.

“The #Steelers’ trip to Dublin wasn’t without some drama: Sources say backup QB Skylar Thompson got jumped and robbed Friday night in Dublin,” Pelissero reported. “Thompson, who is on injured reserve, suffered minor injuries but is OK and with the team.”

Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten released a statement through Pelissero. “We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”

Article Continues Below

Thompson was signed by the Steelers in the offseason. Formerly a backup with the Miami Dolphins, the 2022 seventh-round pick started a few games for Miami due to Tua Tagovailoa's injuries over the last few years. He was also notably the starter for Miami during the 2022 postseason, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers will be playing in their first international game since 2012, when they faced a different iteration of the Vikings at Wembley Stadium. This version of the Steelers-Vikings matchup features two veteran quarterbacks past their primes: Aaron Rodgers will lead Pittsburgh today, while Carson Wentz is filling in for the injured JJ McCarthy. Both teams come into the game with a 2-1 record: Pittsburgh won a close contest against the New England Patriots, while the Vikings destroyed the Cincinnati Bengals last week.