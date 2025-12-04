It would be fair to say that veteran point guard Chris Paul’s second tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers ended stunningly. The team recently announced it was parting ways with the 40-year-old after just 16 appearances and zero starts this season under Tyronn Lue.

So much so that former Clippers star DeMarcus Cousins has aired his frustration over the 2016 championship-winning coach.

“You know, how he has handled this situation. You saw it becoming a pattern. I have experienced it, we have been talking about how me and him, we didn’t talk for a while. I saw him do it to Rajon Rondo same year that we were there,” he explained on Run It Back, per a video posted on X by ClutchPoints.

“I'm really disappointed in T. Lue. … I've experienced it… I saw him do it to Rajon Rondo… rumors you did it to John Wall.” DeMarcus Cousins ripped Ty Lue for his repetitive pattern with vets 🗣️ (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/BmOea4lWA7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025

Both Rondo and Cousins started the 2021-22 season with the Clippers, but did not end it with the team.

Article Continues Below

“Now, you are doing it to Chris Paul, rumors you did it to John Wall. So, it’s starting to become a pattern with how he deals with his players..And it’s not making sense. To bring yourself as a player’s coach, you are not really showing those tendencies with these patterns that are continuing to happen,” Cousins claimed.

Lue was an assistant coach with the Clippers during the 2013-14 season as well, during Paul’s first stint with the team. He proceeded to join the Cleveland Cavaliers in June 2014, where he eventually won the ring in 2016.

“So that’s my issue with T Lue, a lot of guys got a lot of love and a lot of respect for you, you did it on both sides,” Cousins said, suggesting that Lue had a tendency to damage relations with veterans.

Paul left the Clippers just six weeks into the season despite signing just a $3.6 million contract earlier this year. In the 16 games he played in, he averaged just 3.3 assists, 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.