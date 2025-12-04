When the UFC heads into UFC 324 on January 24th, one of the most intriguing bouts on the card won’t feature a household name—yet. Instead, it will pit two elite American wrestlers on a collision course: Josh Hokit vs. Denzel Freeman, a stylistic clash that promises to be a grappling purist’s dream with heavyweight violence sprinkled on top.

Hokit’s path to the Octagon is straight out of a scouting department fever dream. A standout collegiate wrestler at Fresno State and a former San Francisco 49ers fullback, Hokit brings the rare blend of Division I mat credentials and NFL-caliber explosiveness. His UFC debut showcased exactly that: heavy pressure, seamless level changes, and powerful ground-and-pound that forced his opponent into survival mode before the referee stepped in. It wasn’t just a win; it was a statement that his transition from the gridiron to the cage is no novelty act.

Across from him stands Denzel Freeman, the #4-ranked Greco-Roman wrestler in the United States—a clinch artist with a background tailored for chaos in close quarters. In his own UFC debut, Freeman actually utilized his improved striking to outpoint his way to the biggest victory of his eight-fight MMA career.

On paper, this matchup raises a fascinating question: what happens when an open-space shot wrestler with NFL power meets a world-class Greco specialist who thrives in the clinch? Hokit will likely hunt reactive takedowns and drive Freeman across the cage, while Freeman will look to punish entries, peel off underhooks, and make every tie-up a fight-ending opportunity.

At UFC 324, one of these wrestlers takes the next step from prospect to problem. The only guarantee? Someone’s hype train is about to leave the station at full speed.