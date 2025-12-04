A new matchup is on deck for UFC Vegas 113 as rising welterweight Uran Satybaldiev is scheduled to meet Julius Walker on February 7th. This bout pits two hungry prospects looking to break into the next tier of recognition within the UFC’s competitive 170-pound division.

Satybaldiev enters the octagon known for his suffocating grappling and relentless top control. The Kazakhstan-born fighter has built a reputation as a smothering pressure specialist, consistently grinding opponents down with heavy clinch work and punishing transitions. He’s shown flashes of improving stand-up in recent appearances, blending his striking just enough to open pathways for takedowns. Satybaldiev’s ability to dictate pace and minimize damage has made him a dangerous assignment for any developing contender.

Article Continues Below

Across from him, Julius Walker brings the kind of explosive athleticism fans love to watch. The American standout, a former collegiate wrestler turned knockout threat, has finished eight of his professional wins by strikes. Walker’s raw power and quick entries make him especially dangerous in the early rounds, but his ability to maintain composure against pressure-oriented fighters will be tested against someone as disciplined as Satybaldiev.

This matchup feels like a stylistic clash of wills — the measured grappler versus the dynamic brawler. If Satybaldiev can impose control and stay out of Walker’s striking range, he’ll likely grind his way to another unanimous decision. But if Walker can stuff early takedown attempts and let his hands go, the momentum could swing sharply in his favor.

With both prospects fighting for relevance and a possible 2025 breakout, UFC Vegas 113 just added a compelling welterweight storyline. Whether it ends on the mat or in a highlight-reel finish, Satybaldiev vs. Walker promises high stakes and high intensity when the cage door closes on February 7th.