The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in their second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and one of their young wide receivers suffered an injury scare. Wide receiver Jalen McMillan was flipped over after making a catch from Teddy Bridgewater and stayed on the field for some time before walking off. McMillan was then ruled out with a back injury and concussion evaluation.

After the game, McMillan was seen walking to the locker room wearing a neck brace.

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan enters the locker room after the game wearing a neck brace. pic.twitter.com/rv6FRrGgIY — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2025

Emeka Egbuka gave an update on McMillan after the game, and it sounds like he'll be good moving forward.

“I told him he can't do that to me again. I ran over to him and prayed over him during the game just to make sure the Lord is on his side,” Egbuka said. “He came out of it good. He's good. He's joking more than anybody in the locker room right now. Just to see he's good and going to make a full recovery, it's very reassuring.”

Head coach Todd Bowles also gave an update on McMillan, saying that they were still running tests on him, but there was no update yet.

Article Continues Below

It's not certain how long McMillan may be out, but the Buccaneers have the depth to fill his role for the time being.

Buccaneers' wide receivers showing positive signs

After McMillan went down, Egbuka made a play late in the first quarter, and it may get him some more playing time with the current injuries on the team, according to NFL Network's Christian Gonzales.

“On Tampa Bay’s second series, Bridgewater led the Bucs offense down the field again, but this time it was Egbuka’s turn to get involved,” Gonzales wrote. “The Ohio State product showed off his craftiness by using his body to slow down a Steelers defender and caught a 5-yard TD for his first preseason score. It was a promising showing from Irving and Egbuka, who may see more snaps with Rachaad White (groin) and Jalen McMillan (back) dealing with injuries.”

The Buccaneers have a solid receiver group, and with Egbuka stepping up, he could turn into a possible WR3 for the team. Chris Godwin is still recovering from his injury, and it's uncertain if he will be ready to return in Week 1. If not, the Buccaneers have players who can step up in his absence, and Baker Mayfield is going to get them the ball.