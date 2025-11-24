As the Washington Commanders try to slog through their disaster season, complications have arisen for Jayden Daniels’ injury. The quarterback will return to practice in Week 13, but there’s a catch, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels was evaluated coming out of Washington’s bye, and sources say this Sunday’s game against the #Broncos is a long shot. But Daniels will return to practice this week. Progress from his dislocated elbow.”

So it’s like a fast track to getting on the field. The Commanders could use him, as their 3-8 record aptly fits the performances they’ve put together this season. The Commanders are 1-4 this season without Daniels.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels trying to get back

If anyone knows whether the Commanders should try to play Daniels again this season, it’s former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, who talked about the situation on his “Outta Pocket with RGIII” podcast via on3.com.

“I haven’t spoken too much on my time in depth in DC,” Griffin III said on the latest ‘Outta Pocket with RGIII‘ podcast. “I even scrapped a book, because I didn’t feel like it was the right time to have that conversation. Eventually, there will be a time to have that convo.

“But just know, my situation in DC and Jayden’s, outside of the surface level black quarterback, second pick, Heisman Trophy winner, hurt on the same yard-line on the same field against the same team, it’s not the same. Trust me, it’s wild. It’s like the Twilight Zone. Some voodoo stuff.”

Still, Griffin said the circumstances aren’t the same.

“But it’s not the same (as his situation),” Griffin III said. “It’s because of the organization. I tip my hat to (Commanders owner) Josh Harris and this team. But I think they should sit him out. I think they should sit Jayden Daniels out for the rest of the season.

“I know they’re going to re-evaluate him after the bye-week, but if this team isn’t playing for a playoff spot or anything substantial, they should hold him out for the rest of the year.”

It makes a lot of sense. The Commanders are desperate for young talent. And getting a more favorable spot in the 2026 NFL Draft could help deliver it. But Daniels, being an elite competitor, will fight to get back. And nobody is going to blame him for trying.