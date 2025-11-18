It may seem like the biggest concern for the Washington Commanders is the injury to Jayden Daniels. Or perhaps it’s the loss of playoff hopes after reaching the NFC Championship game in 2024. Unfortunately, the Commanders’ problems are more lasting, and their hopes for 2026 don’t look much better than their current disastrous 3-8 season.

For the Commanders to be a legitimate playoff team in 2026, they have to be able to compete in the NFC East. And that’s looking unlikely, given the state of the Commanders’ current roster construction, something so messed up that they signed a player who beat them recently.

But even worse than that, the Commanders have a problem with the other teams in the division getting better. Let’s explore.

Cowboys are a problem for the Commanders

Things can happen, and maybe the Cowboys don’t re-sign George Pickens. That would change this equation significantly. Because with Pickens, the Cowboys have the best offense in the division and are top three in the NFL.

Plus, look at the Cowboys’ defense. They appear to be better, marginally if not significantly, with the trade for Quinnen Williams and the return of DaMarvion Overshown. Plus, they have two first-round picks in 2026.

Of course, the Commanders have a first-round pick. And it could be high if the team continues its free fall that started with injuries to Daniels. But here’s the problem: The Cowboys almost always do a better job of evaluating talent and making draft picks than the Commanders.

If the Cowboys hit on both of their first-round picks, presumably defensive players, they could have a top-half defense to go along with their devastating offense.

To put it bluntly, the Cowboys have a vastly superior roster to the Commanders looking ahead to 2026.

What about the Eagles?

Anybody who watched the recent game against the Lions could clearly see that this Eagles’ defense is the real deal. They are good at every level. They should have a top 10 unit, maybe top five, heading into next year.

And, unless they trade A.J. Brown in the offseason, they will still have the offensive weaponry that led them to the Super Bowl title last year.

Article Continues Below

Like the Cowboys, the Eagles have a vastly superior roster to the Commanders.

And then there are the Giants

Look at this team. They have a dynamic young quarterback in Jaxson Dart, who looks like he will have a chance to succeed in the NFL.

And they will get Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo back from injury. This offense could be downright tough in 2026. And who knows what direction they will go in the draft? But they may be a good pick and a free agent away from being a legitimate playoff team.

So, where does that leave the Commanders?

Essentially, the Commanders could finish last in the division in 2026. They have a crumbly old roster that can’t be fixed in one offseason. No other team is going to want the retreads that the Commanders presented as playoff-viable pieces in 2025.

The Commanders are staring in the face of a major rebuild. And that’s sad because they will lose their window of opportunity with Daniels as a low-priced quarterback.

General manager Adam Peters took a swing for the Super Bowl fences in 2025. It was understandable after the great run last year. Unfortunately, Peters whiffed. And now the Commanders are in a terrible situation from a roster standpoint.