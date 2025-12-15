The Washington Commanders have taken a big step back in 2025. Washington is just 4-10 after beating New York 29-21 on Sunday. Now it appears that the Commanders are ready to throw in the towel on the rest of the regular season.

The Commanders have decided to shut down QB Jayden Daniels for the rest of the 2025 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Daniels was reevaluated on Monday and not yet cleared to play. Since he would be medically ruled out for Washington's next game, then face a short week on Christmas, it made sense to make the decision today.

Article Continues Below

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota will take over as Washington's starter.

More on this story to come.