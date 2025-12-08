The Washington Commanders' 2025 season is one to forget. After making a shocking run to the NFC Championship game last year, the Commanders had Super Bowl aspirations. Instead, they are 3-10 and staring a top 10 pick in the 2026 draft in the face. Outside of an aging defense, a primary reason for Washington's struggles is a myriad of injuries. On Sunday vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the toll continued to climb during the 31-0 loss for the Commanders.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was removed from the game for precautionary reasons after reinjuring his elbow. Yet, the biggest loss came late in the third quarter. On a 2nd and 11 pass, tight end Zach Ertz was hit low by Vikings' safety Jay Ward. The hit was gruesome, leading to Ertz being carted off the field. On Monday, MRI results confirmed the worst for the 35-year-old tight end.

The Commanders announced via their social media that Ertz suffered a season-ending torn ACL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This is the second time Ertz has suffered a season-ending knee injury. The first being a torn MCL coming in 2022 with the Arizona Cardinals. Then, Ertz was signed to a three-year contract, providing some protection. This time, Ertz is an impending free agent, putting his future with the Commanders and the NFL in doubt.

Through 13 games, Ertz has caught 50 passes on 72 targets for 504 yards and four touchdowns, operating as the safety net for the Commanders' quarterbacks. Among all-time leaders, Ertz ranked fifth in receptions (825), eighth in yards (8,592), and 11th in touchdowns (57). According to Pro Football Reference, Ertz is well above the marks for an average Hall of Fame tight end in two of the three categories.