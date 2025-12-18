The Washington Commanders are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. With the club owning a 4-10 record, the team is likely searching for players on the roster to step up and flash some long-term potential for the front office to build around. One of those players is set to take the field for the first time since 2023.

Reports indicate that defensive end Drake Jackson, who is 24 years old, will make his 2025-26 debut in Week 16 with the Commanders, according to Tashan Reed of the Washington Post. This will be Jackson's first NFL game since suffering a knee injury about two years ago.

“Commanders DE Drake Jackson will make his season debut on Saturday. He hasn't played since 2023 due to a knee injury.”

Jackson played two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after being picked in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He sustained a severe patellar tendon injury in 2023 that forced him to miss the entire 2024-25 campaign. San Francisco waived Drake Jackson from the roster during the 2025 offseason, which allowed Washington to sign him and place him on the IR.

The former USC Trojans defender played 23 total games with the 49ers before sustaining the injury. He served more as a rotational player in San Francisco, as he never started a single contest. Through 23 games played, Jackson has recorded 21 combined tackles (12 solo), six sacks, nine pass deflections, and one interception.

It's unclear what kind of role Jackson will play in his first game back from injury. However, it's nice to see that he's finally bouncing back from the knee injury. The Commanders will kick off against the Eagles in a home game on Saturday at 5 p.m. EST.