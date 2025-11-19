The Washington Commanders are in a tough spot headed into Week 12. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is down with an injury and when he'll return is a complete unknown. Based on the most recent reporting, the situation may be even more complicated than it seems on the surface.

ESPN insiders debated whether or not Daniels will return in 2025 during a recent article.

“From what I've been told, the plan in Washington is still that Daniels will return to the starting lineup once doctors clear him from his elbow injury,” Dan Graziano wrote on Wednesday.

However, Jeremy Fowler believes the situation is much more complicated.

“Washington's situation with Daniels is more complicated from my view. Sources have maintained that while Daniels could return as quickly as three weeks from the occurrence of the injury (so, Week 13 vs. Denver),” Fowler wrote. “The team has loosely braced for a five-to-six-week absence just in case. That tells me that shutting him down remains a possibility, based on his durability this season (three separate injuries) and the team's current standing.”

Graziano added that the fact that Daniels' injury is not to his legs or throwing arm suggest he could play again this season.

But there isn't much reason for Washington to take any chances at 3-8.

Colin Cowherd on why he wouldn't extend Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

One national pundit claimed that he's already out on Daniels amid his recent spat of injuries.

Colin Cowherd made a bold statement, declaring that Daniels is one quarterback under 25 who he would not give a contract extension.

“Jayden Daniels. I can't. He's hurt for the fourth time, a year-and-a-half in,” Cowherd said last week.

Daniels' injury history is beginning to concern some national analysts. There's even been chatter comparing Daniels to Robert Griffin III, another speedy quarterback whose career was cut short due to multiple injuries.

Considering what's at stake for Washington's future, it would not be surprising if the Commanders keep Daniels in bubble wrap for the rest of the season.

The Commanders are on their bye in Week 12. Next up is a Week 13 game against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.