It's been a disastrous season for the Washington Commanders, who currently sit at 3-10 after Sunday afternoon's blowout road loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. Jayden Daniels started this game despite dealing with injuries throughout this season, but he was ultimately forced to leave early due to a new ailment.

On Wednesday, the team got an update on Daniels' status for next week's game on the road against the New York Giants.

“Dan Quinn said Jayden Daniels aggravated his elbow during the game. No structural setbacks, but doctors advised that they sit him this Sunday. So Marcus Mariota will start against the Giants,” reported Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Mariota has been the Commanders' starter quite frequently this season as Daniels has continued to deal with various injuries, both to his elbow as well as his knee.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Commanders were expected by some to take a step back this year, considering that so many of their wins from a season ago came in borderline improbable fashion. However, few could have seen them sitting with just three wins thirteen weeks in the season on the heels of their appearance in the NFC Championship Game a year ago.

In any case, the Commanders' priority at this point seems to be about getting to the finish line healthy and in one piece above all else.

Their divisional game against the Giants is set to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET from the Meadowlands in New Jersey.