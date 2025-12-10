It’s still building time for the New York Giants and Jaxson Dart, their young quarterback. Meanwhile, the Commanders are dealing with the loss of a key veteran. And here are bold predictions for the Week 15 clash between the Giants and Commanders.

Both teams enter with ugly records. The Commanders are 3-10 with one of those wins coming in Week 1 against the Giants. New York has a mark of 2-11, unable to find ways to finish games.

This is one of those contests where the loser could actually benefit, in the form of a higher selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. will rush for 70-plus yards

The Commanders keep trotting out a mediocre backfield, and Rodriguez has been the main benefactor. And this is one of those games where he could put together a nice fantasy effort. That’s because the Giants have the NFL’s worst run defense. They’re giving up 154.2 yards per game.

Rodriguez didn’t have a good game against the Vikings. But that was because the team’s entire offense failed. The Commanders should find the end zone at least two or three times against the Giants. And it’s reasonable to expect Rodriguez to get one of those.

The matchup is solid, according to Fantasy Pros.

“Rodriguez can be a functional Flex play,” Pat Fitzmaurice wrote. “The Giants have allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season, allowing a ridiculous 6.1 yards per carry to backs. Rodriguez has a low ceiling because he's only caught one pass all season, but he provides a decent rushing floor and has touchdown potential as the Commanders' goal-line back.”

Another thing that helps Rodriguez this week is the Commanders' failure last week. Early in the game, they had a first and goal from the 4-yard line. They didn’t focus on the run, and it doomed them, according to wusa9.com

“I think anytime you go back and it doesn't work, you want to dig in, you want to say, alright, what would you have done the same and what would you have done differently?” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said. “And you want to go through the game plan. How does it look? Where do you go? We thought we had some good play choices, but as you know, it still comes down to execution and our running game. That's one of the more physical parts of our game. We're going to continue to work hard at that. And those moments when you can go take your shot and make a play, that's a big deal. And so we don't hesitate to look at it again and see what we can do better.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart will have 300-plus total yards

The Commanders’ defense is weak and old. There’s only so much Quinn can do with play-calling. Dart should be able to extend plays, take shots down the field, and gain yards with his legs. His career high in rushing yards is 66. He could threaten that.

This is the time to expect big things, according to The Athletic.

“You may be considering sitting Dart because he posted his lowest score of the season in his last start,” KC Joyner wrote. “Don’t make that error. Washington’s defense has the second-highest YPA allowed on vertical passes since Week 11. Dart is a top-five QB in Week 15.”

One good thing is that Dart is focused on playing well and not worrying about the other dynamics of the organization, according to giantswire.com.

“People are just gonna talk on the outside,” he said. “It's not my business to worry about, I just worry about what I can control. First of all, I'm a winner, and we have a lot of winners in here.”

His play could also determine whether general manager Joe Schoen sticks around much longer. Schoen’s wagon is attached to Dart.

“If you’re going to make the decision to move back up into the first round to get a quarterback, all hands are on deck,” Schoen said, via the New York Post. “That was an organizational decision. We were all on board with it. [And] we didn't have to sell the farm to go up and get the quarterback. We were able to get him where we were, and again, it looks like that pick is going to pay off.”

Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson will get 70-plus yards receiving

It makes sense for the Commanders to play soft and deep, trying to keep the Giants from striking quickly. That should open things up for Robinson to hit two or three big intermediate gains.

Robinson is turning in his best NFL season. He has also earned legitimate respect, according to ESPN.

“I definitely think a lot,” Robinson said. “Even just after games, just hearing from certain guys, certain coaches, it's like, OK, they're watching the tape. They're seeing everything that's going on.”

And Robinson is in happy mode, which will help his performance as well.

“I love New York, and this is the place that drafted me,” Robinson said. “I feel like I have good chemistry with Jaxson [Dart] and all of my teammates that I've been here with, and I've spent the last four years of my life here. So it's a lot easier said than done just to get up and move and go somewhere else. So I would like to stay here, but at the end of the day, if it's not the right place, then we'll see what happens.”