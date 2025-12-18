The Washington Commanders have been decimated by injuries throughout the 2025 season, most notably to quarterback Jayden Daniels. But as they prepare for their Week 16 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, the injury bug has bitten the Commanders once more.

Washington has ruled out left tackle Laremy Tunsil, head coach Dan Quinn confirmed, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Tunsil is battling through an oblique injury he suffered in Week 15.

Quinn was originally optimistic, saying Tunsil would play against the Eagles, “if he could,” via Tom Schad of the Washington Post. However, the left tackle would go on to miss practice on Tuesday. The Commanders decided to rule him out rather than have him play below 100 percent.

Article Continues Below

To that note, it helps that Washington is eliminated from the playoffs at 4-10. If the Commanders had been in it, perhaps Tunsil would've been closer to play. Still, he would at least need to get a practice in to see the field. Washington will continue to monitor the left tackle's oblique injury before deciding if/when he'll return to the gridiron this season.

While it was a down year overall for the Commanders, Tunsil played a major role in any success they found. He started 14 games for the team, earning a 84.7 grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked seventh/82 tackles. His 88.9 pass blocking grade ranked third out of 82 tackles.

Tunsil is under contract for the 2026 season before hitting free agency. While they won't have him in Week 16, it's fair to wonder if the Commanders will look to lock up their left tackle long-term.