With the Washington Commanders officially eliminated from the 2025 NFL Playoffs, all eyes went to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to see whether or not he would return for his second season in DC or take another shot at head coaching as the new leader of the New Orleans Saints.

Well, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the answer is clear: Kingsbury is staying in Washington for a second shot at the Super Bowl with Jayden Daniels.

“Breaking: Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury — despite interest from the Saints and other teams — has decided to stay in Washington for a second season following a remarkable turnaround that saw the team go from 4 wins to an NFC Championship appearance,” Schultz wrote on social media. “His return ensures continuity for the Commanders' offense heading into 2025. Kingsbury will be a top HC candidate again next year, but the opportunity in Washington was too good to walk away from now.”

Now for Washington, this is the ultimate boon, as they found incredible success with Kingsbury running the show, and the offense reached great heights the likes of which few fans could have expected for a team drafting second-overall in the same calendar year.

And as for the Saints? Well, while someone will take the gig, it sure doesn't seem like it's a popular landing spot if the top coaches and coordinators around the NFL are all passing on it.

Kliff Kingsbury credits Commanders for renewing his love of football

While fans around the NFL certainly had feelings about Kingsbury returning to Washington, the fact of the matter really shouldn't be too surprising, as the veteran coach has been pretty open about his love of the Commanders and their overall organization.

Taking some time to talk to ESPN's John Keim before Wildcard weekend, Kingsbury credited the organization for revitalizing his love of the game after an ugly fallout in Arizona.

“I got choked up talking to the team,” Kingsbury said. “I usually never cry before the team or in football or anything like that. It was just talking about the appreciation that we have for what we get to do. This guy that goes to the wall, and it's… very powerful.

“That is why this year has been so much more fulfilling than I can remember, because I have gotten to be more my authentic self. And I remember when I was a younger coach, that's kind of what I was and why I loved it. … It's allowed me to build more relationships with the players again, which is my favorite part of the whole job. They can get to know me better on the more personal side.”

Will Kingsbury eventually leave the Commanders if he somehow isn't promoted to head coach? Yes, he most likely will, especially if he can build off of his exemplary first season with the team. But for now, Kingsbury is a member of Quinn's coaching staff and the real winner of that decision is Washington.