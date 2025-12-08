The Minnesota Vikings (5-8) blanked the Washington Commanders (3-11) 31-0 on Sunday, giving them their eighth straight loss and ending their playoff hopes for the 2025 season. Washington entered Week 14 with optimism, hoping to build on their performance against the AFC West–leading Denver Broncos in Week 13, even though they lost 27-26.

“What I told the team was I thought we took a step forward last week, and tonight, I thought we took three steps back,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said after Sunday’s loss.

“Tonight, to me, none of it was acceptable. Four division games in our season, and it is an absolute must that we recapture that forward progress that I saw in the last week because we absolutely did not have that tonight in all three phases all the way through.”

Washington was walloped not only on the scoreboard but also on the injury front. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, making his first appearance since Week 9, re-injured his elbow in the third quarter from a tackle while pursuing an interception. Tight end Zach Ertz, who had a breakout performance last week, also suffered a knee injury.

Minnesota came out strong, with quarterback JJ McCarthy leading a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to tight end Josh Oliver. Washington responded with a promising opening drive, only for a fourth-and-goal attempt to fail when Daniels’ pass to Deebo Samuel slipped through his hands. The Vikings then embarked on a 19-play, 98-yard drive lasting over 12 minutes, concluding with an eight-yard touchdown run by Jordan Mason.

McCarthy had a career day, finishing with a 129.2 QB rating, completing 16 of 23 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns, all thrown to tight ends. Minnesota also racked up 313 total yards, converting 25 first downs after struggling in the previous two games. On the ground, the Vikings gained 162 yards on 4.8 yards per carry, with contributions from Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason, and McCarthy himself.

The Commanders' offense, which fielded wide receivers Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Noah Brown together for the first time since Week 2, managed just 206 total yards. Daniels finished with 78 passing yards on nine completions from 20 attempts, while backup Marcus Mariota added 30 yards. Washington converted only three of ten third-down attempts and had 12 first downs. Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was a rare bright spot, averaging 5.2 yards per rush for 52 total yards.

Washington’s defense managed to contain star receiver Justin Jefferson, holding him to just 11 yards on two catches. However, the overall effort was insufficient as Minnesota’s offense consistently pressured the Commanders, leaving Washington scoreless for the first time in six years.

Looking ahead, the Commanders will return to the road in Week 15 to face the New York Giants, followed by matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.