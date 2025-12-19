The New York Jets are not taking any chances with Garrett Wilson. The star wide receiver has been out for over a month with a knee injury. With just three games left in the season, the Jets aren't risking their star WR's health any more. New York is shutting down Wilson for the season, per Rich Cimini.

“The Jets are shutting down Garrett Wilson, per Glenn,” Cimini posted on X. “Wilson has missed the last five games with a knee sprain. No surprise whatsoever. #Jets”

Wilson was placed on injured reserve after reaggravating his knee injury in Week 10 of the season. The Jets wide receiver has missed all four games since then. New York has long been eliminated from playoff contention. Without anything meaningful to play for, it seems like the coaching staff has made the decision to keep the star healthy and not risk any major injury anymore.

Prior to this season, Wilson has played in all of the games in his three-year career. However, the aforementioned knee issues forced the Jets star to play in only seven games this season. Wilson caught 36 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns during his short stint this season. Averaging a respectable 56.4 yards per game, Wilson was one of the few bright spots in what has been a disastrous season for the team.

The Jets are 3-11 this season, struggling to find any sort of consistency this year. Their record this season is also a result of their fire sale at the trade deadline, trading away star defenders Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams for a haul of draft picks that they will use to rebuild for the future.