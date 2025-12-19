The Philadelphia 76ers will be facing off against the New York Knicks, and they could be playing without one of their key players. Joel Embiid has been in and out of the lineup this season, but for the past few games, he's been available to play. It's been the left knee that the 76ers are managing, and he's stayed on the injury report for it, but he's on there for something else this time, and it's an illness.

Tyrese Maxey missed the past two games for the 76ers because of an illness as well, but he's not listed on the report anymore. It looks like Embiid is next in line to get the illness bug, but it is uncertain if it will affect his playing status. He is listed as questionable, which is something to keep an eye on.

Embiid has started to look like himself over the past three games for the 76ers, and it seems as if he's making progress after missing time earlier in the season. If the 76ers can get this version of Embiid and he plays consistently, they could be a dangerous team in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries have been the one thing that has held the 76ers back over the past two seasons, and it's been to their top players such as Maxey, Embiid, and Paul George. This season, they have depth surrounding them, and players like VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes, and others have stepped up alongside them.

At the end of the day, their Big 3 has to be healthy if they want any chance of competing late in the season, and this could be the year they finally see what it looks like when they're on the floor together.

It'll be interesting to see if Embiid will suit up tonight, as they'll need him against a red-hot Knicks team.