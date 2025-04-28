The Washington Commanders are starting the second year of the post-Dan Snyder era. Year 1 was a raging success, with Jayden Daniels in as the franchise quarterback, and they went to the NFC Championship Game. The new ownership has been committed to finding a new stadium, and on Monday, they made a big announcement. The Commanders are building a new stadium where RFK Stadium still stands, the site of their greatest triumphs.

Let’s bring this franchise back to DC pic.twitter.com/iGb7u6dbvB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

ESPN's John Keim broke the news late Sunday night, just hours before the Commanders released their video. He reported, “Terms of the deal have not been announced, though multiple outlets reported earlier this month that the cost would exceed $3 billion. Commanders owner Josh Harris has said he would like to open a new stadium in 2030. Washington has a contract with Maryland to play at Northwest Stadium until early in the 2027 season, but can continue playing there until a new stadium is built.”

The Commanders have played in Landover, Maryland, since 1997. What was once called FedEx Field is now referred to as Northwest Stadium and is considered one of the eyesores of the league. All the Commanders' successes came at RFK Stadium, with three Super Bowls and many playoff triumphs. In Maryland, they have only won three playoff games.

In the video, franchise legend Joe Theissman narrates as highlights of RFK Stadium play. Even if you are not a Washington fan, the clips of the stadium shaking as the team rolls to victory are nostalgic. Jayden Daniels and Dan Quinn helped bring that back last year. Bringing that to Washington, D.C. would be an incredible end to the three-decade saga.

The Commanders are going to be in Maryland through at least 2027. But this RFK Stadium announcement should give the fans hope. We'll see how this deal develops as it moves forward.