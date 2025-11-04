The Washington Commanders are on the brink of collapse at 3-6. Washington will be without QB Jayden Daniels after his gruesome elbow injury in Week 9. Some have even suggested that the Commanders go on a fire sale at Tuesday's trade deadline. So why would the Commanders even put Daniels at risk of being hurt if the consequences are so dire?

The Athletic's Dianna Russini explained why the Commanders kept him in for the final minutes of the game.

“When I talked to some people in Washington what perhaps that philosophy was, it was to try to get the offense confident and in rhythm,” Russini said on Monday. “That's what it was about. It wasn't just sacrificing your quarterback out there, it was to compete and attempt to build on something.”

Washington struggled to move the ball against Seattle for the entire game. So it does make sense that the Commanders wanted to get some rhythm that could carry over into the next game.

To his credit, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn took responsibility for Daniels' injury on Monday.

“I get that. I've been thinking about it nonstop too and, man, I missed it. … That is 100% on me,” Quinn said.

Regardless of the rationale, Washington's season now hangs in the balance.

Greg Jennings agrees with Commanders' rationale on Jayden Daniels

Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings agreed with Washington's approach with Daniels.

“You’re trying to establish some type of rhythm going into the following week,” Jennings explained. “So when you go and turn on that tape… I want there to be something positive that we can hang our [hats] on going into the following week of practice and our next opponent.”

He said that it is easy to critique these injuries with the benefit of hindsights. But that is not what NFL coaches and players are thinking about in the moment.

“It all is for not when the injury happens,” Jennings added. “But you don't think that way as a player or a coach because your competitive drive is the only thing firing in that moment. More coaches aren't thinking ‘I got to protect my players.'”

Hopefully Daniels can return quickly from his elbow injury. Otherwise Washington's season could be done soon.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 10 matchup against the Lions.