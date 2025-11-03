The Washington Commanders had some brutal injuries against the Seattle Seahawks, with one of them being to Jayden Daniels, who had just returned from injury. Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in the fourth quarter when the game was already pretty much decided, and many called out head coach Dan Quinn to keep him in the game.

Quinn recently took accountability for keeping Daniels in the game, noting that he takes all the blame for the situation, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

“I get that. I've been thinking about it nonstop too and, man, I missed it. … That is 100% on me,” Quinn said.

There is now a chance that Daniels could be out for the remainder of the season.

