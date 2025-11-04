The Washington Commanders kept getting bad news Monday, and they couldn’t escape the shadow of a humiliating loss. And here are the reasons why the Commanders need to have an NFL Trade Deadline fire sale after Jayden Daniels’ injury.

The Commanders stand at 3-6 and are hopelessly buried in the NFC. Only the Giants and Saints had worse records heading into Monday night, where the Cardinals seemed likely to zip beneath the Commanders with a loss to the Cowboys.

With Daniels out for multiple weeks and likely more, the Commanders have no hope but to play for 2026.

Commanders may deal a pair of linemen

There should be no shortage of suitors for the linemen the Commanders may be willing to trade. And it’s a possibility they could deal two of them, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Commanders have been open to trading several players, including OL Andrew Wylie and OL Nick Allegretti, both of whom bring extensive starting and playoff experience. Wylie has valuable position flexibility, having played both guard spots and right tackle during his career.”

Both players were part of championship teams with the Chiefs. So there’s the allure of that for trade-willing partners.

Again, this could be a deal where the Commanders trade to get younger instead of expecting draft picks in return.

Commanders should trade veterans

The defense was already bad before the injury to Marshon Lattimore. Now, it can be argued in this way: How could the Commanders be any worse with him off the field?

Lattimore is four years removed from his Pro Bowl days. And it’s unlikely he will ever visit again. When he’s not getting burned for big plays, he has shown a knack for picking up pass-interference penalties. And sometimes the replays have shown him illegally clinging to the receiver like some helpless rookie.

Still, it’s a veteran gone. The Commanders will move forward with rookie Trey Amos, second-year player Mike Sainristil, and guys like Jonathan Jones, Antonio Hamilton Sr., and Noah Igbinoghene in the secondary.

The defensive fire sale should begin with Bobby Wagner. Any contending team that needs help at the middle linebacker spot could use Wagner. At age 35 and 14 NFL seasons under his belt, it’s easy to imagine Wagner hanging up his cleats after the 2025 season. So why not get whatever draft pick is available for him?

Or, perhaps even better, why not pick up a developmental talent? The Commanders haven’t shown a knack for great draft picks, so why not trade for a player who has already shown a little something at the NFL level?

Von Miller is another 14th-year vet whose best days are behind him. He’s better off with a playoff team that can use a situational pass rusher.

Commanders should trade Deebo Samuel

It probably won’t happen. The Commanders' collapse happened suddenly, so it’s hard to imagine they’ve given serious consideration to sending Samuel away.

But since he may be a one-year guy anyway, it doesn’t make a lot of sense not to test the waters and see if a fourth-round pick is available. That would trump the fifth-rounder the Commanders spent to get him.

However, the Commanders still have to sell tickets, District Tacos, and Marvin’s Chicken Sandwiches. And if they traded Samuel, they might not score a touchdown again this season. And no tacos or chicken would be worth watching them get beaten 35-6 every week.