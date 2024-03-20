NHL Breakaway, the National Hockey League's latest venture into the NFTs and digital collectible technology, features an exciting new way to re-live old-school signature collecting. Signature Quest allows for what Breakaway calls a “unique collectible crafting experience”. So, if you love NHL, NFTs, or just plain autograph hunting, this may be worthwhile to check out.
What Is NHL Breakaway Signature Quest?
NHL Breakaway Signature Quest, similar to other digital collections, allows people to unlock and craft their own Signature Highlights. However, NHL Breakaway hopes to change the game of digital collecting in numerous ways.
Firstly, the highlights themselves can be crafted from various tiers. While seasoned collectors might set their sights on the very limited Epic rarities, beginners can focus on grabbing Fandom Highlights, which there are 10,000.
Secondly, each tier comes with utility with Signature Quests. Therefore, you won't just only collect your favorite player's highlights, but the players on their team, too. Furthermore, the Signature Quest comes with hundreds of players available. However, it's up to the collectors to decide, based on how they complete their quest. Lastly, NHL Breakaway changes things up in a unique way. Crafting highlights into Signature Editions is only possible via digital collections.
So, how does it all work?
- Craft Requirement – Submitted Highlights and the Team Freeze.
- Select the player/highlight the one you want signed
- Submit the number of editions of that highlight, based on rarity
- Freeze all Highlights from that player's team that are of equal/lower rarity
- Receive New Signature Highlight.
For Submitted highlights, multiple editions of the same highlight are needed to craft a signature edition. Overall, the number of editions requires is determined by its rarity. Furthermore, based on the rarity and team of the submitted highlight, all highlights for the rarity tier and below need to be frozen.
Lastly, the Breakway site includes an FAQ that should answer all your necessary question about the collection. The Breakaway is still in Beta, which means it's a perfect time for NHL fans and NFT Collectors a chance to check it out. Best of luck in trying to get the _
