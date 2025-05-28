Brock Nelson was traded from the New York Islanders to the Colorado Avalanche at the NHL trade deadline. It ended his 12-year run with the team that drafted him and sent him to a playoff contender. But the Avalanche lost in the first round to the Dallas Stars to end their season. Now, Nelson hits NHL free agency at 33 years old after a sharp offensive decline this year. Where could he land?

Nelson scored 26 goals between the Islanders and Avalanche this season, his lowest total since the shortened 2020-21 season. Before that, he had reached at least 34 goals in three consecutive seasons and was excellent in the playoffs. A team may sign him because of his great seasons before, but they should be aware that his prime may have passed.

The Islanders offered Nelson a contract before the trade deadline that he declined. But they are not an option for him in NHL free agency because of their new regime. Lou Lamoriello is out and Mathieu Darche is in. There will not be any nostalgia pickups in free agency for the new executive on Long Island, which makes his return extremely unlikely.

Brock Nelson is hitting NHL free agency, but will he return to the Avalanche?

Would the Avalanche want Brock Nelson back?

In 19 regular-season games with the Avalanche, Nelson scored six goals and added seven assists. They thought he was ascending as they entered the playoffs, but that was not the case. Nelson only had four assists in their seven-game loss to Dallas. But even after that performance, they may keep Nelson this offseason. They gave up a lot to get him, and his scoring potential could earn him a contract.

The Avalanche gave up their 2026 first-round pick and prospect Calum Ritchie to land Nelson ahead of the trade deadline. If they let him go after only 26 games, it would hinder them for years to come with nothing to show for it. If they can fit him under the cap, he could reach that value eventually. The Avalanche have to re-sign Martin Necas, but won't be fitting Mikko Rantanen under the cap this summer. That makes it more likely that Nelson returns.

Heading home to Minnesota

When Nelson made Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off despite his weak season, there were a lot of Brian Windhorst Memes connecting Nelson to the Wild. He had not been traded from the Islanders yet, so many thought Wild and Team USA GM Bill Guerin was courting him for a return to his home state. That did not happen, but it could happen this offseason.

The Wild's biggest priority this offseason is to lock Kirill Kaprizov in for a long time. He is already one of the greatest players in franchise history and can sign an extension on July 1. That should get done first. But if there is room for Nelson, don't be surprised if he lands back in the State of Hockey.

Nelson lost Minnesota's Mr. Hockey award to future teammate Nick Leddy in 2010, leading Warroad to the Class A semi-final. He is a Minnesotan and could want to bring his hometown team back to the postseason next year,

Another veteran addition for Steve Yzerman?

The Detroit Red Wings have missed the playoffs in nine consecutive years, a franchise record. General manager Steve Yzerman has tried to fill the holes in his young core by adding veterans to varying degrees of success. But after watching the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens get into the playoffs, he knows he has to make a move. Could Yzerman return to the veteran well and grab Brock Nelson?

The Red Wings have a lot more problems to solve that Nelson won't help with. They need better defense, goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa to step up, and an elite scorer. If Nelson turns back the clock, maybe he can help with that last issue. But if he continues his decline into his mid-30s, it could be another albatross contract on their books. This is the type of addition Yzerman has made, however, so it cannot be ruled out.

Every team will have tremendous cap space this summer. Could that mean a big contract is on the way for Brock Nelson?