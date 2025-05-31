The Detroit Red Wings struggled offensively, especially at even strength, during the 2024-25 campaign. Detroit is likely to be in the market for goal scorers once NHL Free Agency begins. This especially rings true if veteran winger Patrick Kane hits the open market on July 1 once his contract officially expires.

It was a tale of two halves for Kane in the Motor City this year. He had a horrific first half of the season, where he looked like a shell of his former self. However, the Red Wings made a coaching change before the calendar flipped to 2025. With Todd McLellan behind the bench, Kane thrived. And he managed to finish the season with 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games.

Kane remains an effective top-six playmaker even if his best days are behind him. The 36-year-old New York native is looking to continue his career given his run of form, as well. There are a number of options he can pursue in NHL Free Agency. Here are three potential teams the future Hall of Fame winger could land with this summer.

Patrick Kane could return to Red Wings

Oftentimes, the best move for a player's career is right in front of them. The Red Wings were the team that took a chance on Kane's return following hip resurfacing surgery. They gave him the ice time he needed to showcase his talent. And it makes sense for him to return to the Motor City in NHL Free Agency.

The Red Wings need a top-six winger even if Kane returns. But bringing the future Hall of Famer back is a major boost for this team. He provides a level of playmaking and skill they cannot easily replace. Especially on the power play, of which Detroit boasted one of the best units in the NHL in 2024-25.

The Red Wings are trying to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs sooner rather than later. They need players who can produce offensively and help guide the young stars through the grind of playoff hockey. There are few players better suited to this task than Kane.

Mammoth are a darkhorse landing spot

Article Continues Below

The Utah Mammoth are officially an NHL team, but finding an identity is a small part of their upcoming offseason. Utah hopes to make some massive moves in NHL Free Agency this summer. They could swing big for Mitch Marner or Nikolaj Ehlers. If they miss on those players, though, Kane could be a worthy fallback option.

Kane won't have the sort of impact Marner or Ehlers would have. However, he would bring a ton of important experience to an incredibly young team. The future Hall of Famer could mentor young stars like Dylan Guenther and Logan Cooley. And he could help generate scoring chances for the top-six and power play.

Kane would not have the chance to compete for a Stanley Cup in Utah. This is a team that is a few years away from making that sort of noise. However, there is a ton of potential on this team. And they have the money to make joining the Mammoth worth his while.

Blackhawks reunion could be on the table

This is a sentimental option for Patrick Kane, to be fair. But it's an option that could be in play during 2025 NHL Free Agency. The future Hall of Fame forward spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Blackhawks. As Chicago looks to ascend, bringing Kane back into the fold makes sense for them.

This allows Kane to mentor new franchise cornerstone Connor Bedard directly. The ice time is still going to be there for the veteran, as well. The Red Wings forward could even see time on the first line in Chicago. He could help Bedard shoulder some of the offensive burden in the Windy City.

Whether Kane is interested in returning to Chicago is unknown. It depends on how long he wishes to continue his career. In any event, the Blackhawks are a team to watch in NHL Free Agency. Especially if the Red Wings and other teams go in a different direction.