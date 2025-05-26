The Vancouver Canucks had Brock Boeser on the trade market during the 2024-25 campaign. He had some struggles on the ice following a 40-goal campaign the year before. The Canucks elected not to trade the veteran forward this year. As a result, they could lose Boeser in NHL Free Agency for nothing this summer.

Boeser is an intriguing player on this year's free agency market. The Canucks forward has the ability to be a dynamic goal scoring winger in the top-six. But he does struggle with some inconsistencies. Moreover, he can have an injury or two throughout the year. It's hard to gauge his true value given that he has straddled the line between good and great as a goal scorer.

He is going to get a substantial payday in NHL Free Agency no matter what. The salary cap is rising to $95.5 million this summer. Under this environment, Evolving Hockey projects the Canucks forward to sign an eight-year contract worth $8.15 million per season.

This is a substantial payday, but someone will likely pay it, even if the term isn't there. With this in mind, here are three potential landing spots for Canucks forward Brock Boeser should he reach NHL Free Agency this summer.

Kings need a winger like Canucks' Brock Boeser

The Los Angeles Kings had a promising season during the 2024-25 campaign. Anze Kopitar showed flashes of his former self early on in the year. And they genuinely seemed like a Stanley Cup contender. However, their season ended with yet another first-round exit against the Edmonton Oilers.

Los Angeles needs to add some scoring punch to their roster. Especially on the wings, so the likes of Kevin Fiala and Adrian Kempe have some support. Boeser makes a ton of sense as a top-six option for Los Angeles. He could slot in on their second line and help young center Quinton Byfield come along as a playmaker.

The Kings have a new general manager in Ken Holland. Holland is the type to make a major move once he's at the helm. He has already spoken about being aggressive as general manager. Boeser is the sort of big move that could take Holland's version of the Kings deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Brock Boeser could thrive with Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are potentially making some major changes. Brendan Shanahan is out as team president following their playoff loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round. But he certainly may not be the only one.

Mitch Marner is also hitting NHL Free Agency this summer. At this time, it seems as if he is likely to leave Toronto as a free agent. He will have his pick of suitors, which potentially includes the Canucks. If Marner leaves town, the Maple Leafs will seek a replacement.

Boeser is not the all around player that Marner is. He is not the sort of playmaker that makes Marner a dangerous player all over the offensive zone. However, he would replace Marner's goal scoring. In fact, they have scored the same amount of goals (83) in the last three seasons.

The Maple Leafs need to make a splash to replace Marner. There are a number of options the team could go to replace him. Boeser is one of the options that could be in play for Toronto in NHL Free Agency.

Boeser could aid Ducks rebuild

The Anaheim Ducks have seen a lot of Boeser over the years. Anaheim and the Canucks are Pacific Division rivals. The Ducks are far behind where the Canucks are. And they are behind some of the options that could pursue the Vancouver forward in NHL Free Agency this summer.

Still, this is a team on the ice. The Ducks have a young core consisting of Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Leo Carlsson. This team took a substantial jump from 59 points to 80 in 2024-25. They need a few veteran pieces and more consistent development to challenge for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The development has to some within the organization. However, adding veteran pieces falls within the front office's direct purview. Boeser makes sense as a top-six option for the Ducks. He can be an outlet for Carlsson and Ryan Strome on the top two lines. And he could help mentor the younger wingers such as Gauthier and Sam Colangelo.

Leaving the Canucks for a division rival is certainly a difficult decision to make. However, it's a decision that could benefit both the Ducks and Boeser. They are a team to watch in these sweepstakes once NHL Free Agency opens on July 1.