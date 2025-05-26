The New York Islanders have some major decisions to make this summer. One of these decisions involves star defenseman Noah Dobson. He is set to hit NHL Free Agency as a restricted free agent on July 1. This could result in a team submitting an offer sheet for Dobson. It could also lead to the Islanders trading him if they so desired.

Dobson broke out by scoring 70 points during the 2023-24 campaign. He helped the Islanders make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well. His team failed to make it out of the first round. His future seemed to be bright, but the Islanders defenseman had some struggles this past season. He missed games due to injury and ended the year with 39 points.

Still, Dobson has a ton of potential at just 25 years old. His 70-point season will definitely attract teams who believe they can get that sort of performance out of him. This said, it will cost a pretty penny for whoever makes their move.

Dobson is projected to sign an eight-year contract worth $10.1 million, according to Evolving Hockey. This projection does assume he re-signs with New York, to be fair. Both a trade and an offer sheet are on the table either way, especially if new Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche decides to move on.

With this in mind, here are three teams that make sense as potential offer sheet options for Islanders star Noah Dobson.

Jets are an option for Islanders' Noah Dobson

The Winnipeg Jets won the Presidents' Trophy as the best regular-season team in the NHL. They went on to make a decent playoff run, coming within two wins of the Western Conference Finals. Winnipeg has some holes to patch this offseason. And Dobson could be one player they pursue this summer.

Dobson could give the Jets one of the most impressive offensive duos on the blueline. The Islanders defenseman would join Josh Morrissey on the back end. The two would be best used playing on separate pairings to balance the offensive production. However, they would still give opposing defenses nightmares through their combined chance creation.

The Jets are hoping to compete again in 2025-26. This may be a bit tricky given some potential losses over the summer. Adding Dobson would offset some of those losses. And he helps their offense remain potent.

Maple Leafs could make a move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have already made changes in the front office. Toronto parted ways with Brendan Shanahan after nine straight seasons of disappointing playoff performances. These front office changes could correlate to some changes on the ice. This is where Dobson comes into play.

The depth on Toronto's blueline has improved. However, more work needs to be done on this front. Dobson is certainly more than a depth piece, as well. But his inclusion into the Maple Leafs lineup would allow some players to move down the pairings for roles better suited to their skillset.

Dobson is a top-four option who can make an impact. The Maple Leafs could use his offensive presence, especially if Mitch Marner exits town in NHL Free Agency. It may take a lot to pry him from the Islanders. However, it would be a smart move for Toronto if they can do it.

Blackhawks are a team to watch for Noah Dobson

The Chicago Blackhawks are not a contending team like the Maple Leafs or Jets. They are even further back than the Islanders are. The Blackhawks hired Jeff Blashill as their new head coach recently. And this summer is going to be dedicated to surrounding franchise star Connor Bedard with a ton of talent.

Dobson is a player who could give them some big minutes on the backend. The Blackhawks do have rising stars in Kevin Korchinski and Alex Vlasic. Still, Chicago traded Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers at the NHL Trade Deadline. As a result, they could stand to add another established defenseman to the roster this summer.

Dobson is an ideal candidate. He fits within their timeline at just 25 years old. And he is further along in his development than Vlasic and Korchinski. In a way, Dobson could play a mentor role to these other young stars on the Blackhawks.

Chicago has the financial means to make this happen. They also have the draft picks to make an offer sheet work. All they need to do is create an offer sheet that the Islanders can't match. It will be intriguing to see if Chicago or any other team will step up in NHL Free Agency.