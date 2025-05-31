The Seattle Mariners got a bargain when they signed Cal Raleigh to a six-year, $105 million extension ahead of the 2025 season. The Platinum Glove catcher has been on an absolute tear this year and on Friday, he added to his impressive stats.

Raleigh wasted no time, crushing the first pitch he saw in his first at-bat for a three-run home run and becoming the second player to reach 20 homers on the season, per MLB on X.

He then went deep again in the eighth inning, launching a 94 mph four-seamer from Cole Sands into the right field stands for his 21st home run of the year. The long ball gave the Mariners a 6-3 lead.

The two homer effort would have given Raleigh the MLB lead but Shohei Ohtani also had a big game, hitting two of his own in the Dodgers' World Series rematch with the Yankees.

Raleigh has developed into the best catcher in baseball this season. Although he broke out back in 2023 and had a remarkable season last year, Raleigh is putting it all together in 2025. He’s now up to 21 home runs and 42 RBI, giving the Mariners an unfair advantage with massive offensive production from the catcher position.

Seattle has been solid this season, entering play on Friday 30-25 with a half-game lead over the second-place Houston Astros in the AL West. But the Mariners have lost four of their last five games. And despite Raleigh’s massive effort, the team blew the lead he helped build, allowing the Minnesota Twins to take the game into extra innings and then giving up six runs in the top of the 10th.

The Mariners have improved offensively this season but their elite starting rotation has been banged up. While Logan Gilbert is close to a return and Bryce Miller isn’t too far behind, Seattle is struggling to hang onto its division lead.

If the rotation can get healthy, Seattle could decide to take advantage of Raleigh’s special season by adding at the trade deadline. Ken Rosenthal noted the Mariners might pursue a first baseman and a right fielder, as they’re getting poor production from both positions. If they do go that route, the team can afford to upgrade given its excellent farm system