Jonathan Toews has been away from the NHL for some time, and it looks like he's ready to make his return to the league, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun.

“Jonathan Toews reached out to his agent Pat Brisson yesterday to inform him he's 100 percent committed to coming back to the NHL next season. Just spoke with Brisson, who says he will start taking calls from NHL teams on Toews now leading up to July 1. Toews, 37, last played in April 2023. He's been working out the last several months to get himself ready for this comeback,” LeBrun wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Toews was the longest tenured captain in Chicago Blackhawks history, but it's not certain if the team would entertain his return. The front office has dedicated itself to creating space to focus on their future, and for the past few years, that's what they've been doing.

“I’m not satisfied the way things ended in Chicago,” Toews said via The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. “It’s not about proving anything. It’s just that there’s something left in the tank and I want to explore that. I want to go have fun, have a blast, play with passion.

“But at the same time, I still have some high-level hockey left. I want to be able to step away from the game having said that I’ve given it my all. And I still think there’s something left to give.”

With the return seeming to be imminent, the hope is that Toews is healthy and ready to come back to show the NHL that he still has the skills to be a solid player in the league.

Toews just turned 37 last month, and he's only played two of the last five years. Health issues caused him to miss most of the 2021-22 season, and coming into the next year, he just wasn't the same player he used to be.