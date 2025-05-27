The Florida Panthers are one win away from the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. No matter how their postseason run ends, this team has major decisions to make this summer. They have key pieces of the roster set to test NHL Free Agency once again. One of these key pieces is veteran defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad has spent his entire career with the Panthers. The former No. 1 pick debuted back in 2014-15 before emerging as one of the league's best two-way defensemen. However, his game has declined a bit in recent years. This past season, the Panthers star was suspended for 20 games after a PED violation. Now, he is set to hit unrestricted free agency.

Ekblad has never known a team outside of Florida, but this could change. He is projected to sign a six-year contract worth $7.68 million per season, according to Evolving Hockey. This could be too rich for Florida's blood this summer. However, there may be a couple of teams willing to pay for his services.

Whether he gets that sort of contract remains to be seen. In any event, the likelihood of him leaving the Panthers is more than zero. Here are three potential landing spots for the former No. 1 pick should he reach NHL Free Agency this summer.

Oilers are an intriguing Aaron Ekblad landing spot

The Edmonton Oilers are also close to the 2025 Stanley Cup Final. They need another two wins to set up a rematch with the Panthers. This would be the first Stanley Cup Final rematch in the NHL since 2008 and 2009. If the teams make it a three-peat, Ekblad could be on the other side of this next year.

The Oilers have a good defensive group in place already. Evan Bouchard is more of an offensive dynamo more than a defensive juggernaut. But he does have Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman to help support him in the defensive zone. Furthermore, veterans like Brett Kulak provide some defensive depth down the lineup.

Bouchard is a restricted free agent this summer. His departure seems unlikely at this point, but it's also hard to rule out. The Oilers need to sign Connor McDavid to a contract extension. And he could command closer to $20 million on his next deal.

Bringing Ekblad in won't entirely replace Bouchard's production should he leave. However, he would bolster Edmonton's defensive pairings and help blunt the loss of Bouchard to some extent. Even if Bouchard remains with the Oilers, adding the Panthers defenseman this summer would be a smart move.

Maple Leafs need defensive depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are under a lot of pressure to finally make a run. Toronto was dominated by the Panthers in Game 7 of the second round this year. This is the team's ninth straight postseason appearance without making it past the second round. And they've only made it to the second round twice in those nine years.

The Maple Leafs need to make some moves this summer. Addressing the defense is one item on the to-do list. Ekblad would re-join former Panthers teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson in Toronto. And he would provide some top-four minutes the team could certainly use at this point.

The Maple Leafs would have to figure out how the pairings would work. But there is some sense to be made of the fit. Toronto is looking for players who can help them make a run. Ekblad could leverage his experience into a big role on the blueline in Toronto.

Red Wings could pursue Panthers' Aaron Ekblad

The Detroit Red Wings are not like the other clubs on this list. In a way, they are the inverse of the Maple Leafs. Detroit has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine seasons. They are under pressure to simply make the postseason at this point.

The Red Wings have multiple areas of need this summer. Figuring out their defensive group is one such area of need. Detroit has a few buyout candidates on the back end. Regardless of that, they need to add a legitimate minutes eater on the top-four. And they could use a bit of veteran leadership.

Ekblad could be this player for Detroit. He has helped lead the Panthers to two straight Stanley Cup Finals while being on the verge of a third. He can still play a significant role in the top four, as well. Young defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson would benefit from having him in the room.

Ekblad does not immediately make this team a playoff contender. He does bring them a step closer to that goal, though. Detroit cannot be ruled out of these sweepstakes once NHL Free Agency begins on July 1.