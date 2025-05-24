The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round. They are headed toward a potentially difficult offseason as a result. Part of the difficulty Toronto could face this summer revolves around forward Mitch Marner. Marner will hit NHL Free Agency this summer, and he may be the best player on the open market.

Marner has the sixth-highest Goals Above Replacement and Wins Above Replacement dating back to 2020-21, according to Evolving Hockey. The Maple Leafs forward also ranks third in primary assists during that time. Only Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon have more primary assists since 2020-21.

Of course, there is a lot of concern around Marner, particularly when it comes to the postseason. The Maple Leafs star has just eight goals in his last 50 postseason games. Furthermore, he has never scored a goal when playing in a Game 5, 6, or 7. He does rack up assists in the postseason, but goals are scarce and he has just two playoff series wins in the last nine seasons.

His postseason struggles could impact his future payday. However, NHL GMs love to throw around cash on July 1, especially in a rising cap environment. Marner could still become the highest-paid player in the game this summer. And he certainly could make whichever team he signs with very happy.

Marner could return to Toronto this summer. At this time, though, there is a very real possibility he leaves town in NHL Free Agency. With this in mind, here are three of the best landing spots for the former fourth overall pick.

Mitch Marner could sign with the Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of the last nine seasons. Detroit is one of the proudest franchises in the NHL, but frustration is building in Hockeytown. The Red Wings have squandered a chance to make the postseason in each of the last two seasons thanks to collapses in the month of March.

The Red Wings need a superstar, game-breaking talent at the top of the lineup. Detroit has Lucas Raymond, who is emerging as that sort of player. Alex DeBrincat is an elite goal scorer, but not quite an all-around talent. Marner brings a different element that could complement Raymond, DeBrincat, and Dylan Larkin.

The Red Wings have the financial flexibility to bring the Maple Leafs star to town this summer. They may have reservations about his postseason track record. However, the team needs this sort of talent on the roster. And for that reason, they could pony up some major cash in 2025 NHL Free Agency.

Blackhawks need a star beside Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are deep in a rebuilding process at this time. Chicago has not made the playoffs in five seasons. Moreover, they have one playoff appearance in eight seasons. Chicago has their franchise centerpiece in Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks also have a new coach in Jeff Blashill. Now, they need to surround him with elite talent.

Marner is the first-line point producer the Blackhawks need to put around Bedard. The young Chicago center needs other players who can shoulder some of the burden offensively. And he needs someone alongside him who can take over games just as well as he can. Marner is this sort of player.

The Blackhawks, like the Red Wings have the financial means to make this happen. Unlike Detroit, though, Chicago needs to sign their core long-term. This includes Bedard, who will likely command a Marner-like payday down the line. With a rising cap, this shouldn't be a major issue for the Blackhawks.

Mammoth are an intriguing Mitch Marner destination

The Utah Mammoth are officially part of the NHL. The former Hockey Club revealed its new identity after a long process that featured more than a few unexpected roadblocks. All Utah needs is a legitimately elite player to give the team a chance to compete. And that star could be Marner.

The Mammoth have high-potential young talent on the roster, such as Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. They also have an established star in Clayton Keller. Marner takes this group to the next level on the ice. He certainly improves their chances at making the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving forward. And he could help those around him get better.

The Mammoth have work to do before they are legitimate playoff contenders. Marner alone won't do the trick by any means. However, adding him to the group clears a significant step toward sustainable success on the ice. His star power could also do a lot for the team's brand, which is a bonus for a new franchise.