The Ottawa Senators made the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs after a bit of a disappointing start. There are a number of reasons for their turnaround this past season. One of their more unsung heroes, however, was veteran forward Adam Gaudette. Gaudette had a career season for the Senators in 2024-25.

Gaudette had a remarkable start to the season, though his goal scoring fell off a cliff near the end of the year. However, he finished the season with a career high in goals (19). Moreover, his 26 points are his most in a single season since the 2019-20 campaign when he scored a career high 33 points.

It's worth noting that this production is likely unsustainable. He recorded less than 90 shots on goal in 2024-25. And he finished the regular season shooting 21%. His career shooting percentage is 11.8%, indicating the veteran forward is going to see a decline offensively in 2025-26.

There is some evidence to suggest the veteran could still be a reliable bottom-six goal scorer, though. He finished with 11.6 Expected Offensive Goals Above Replacement, according to Evolving Hockey. Furthermore, he finished with an expected WAR of 2.0.

Gaudette is an intriguing player entering NHL Free Agency. He should be a cost-effective option for teams seeking to deepen the lineup this summer. Evolving Hockey projects him to sign a two-year contract with an annual average value of $1.28 million. With all this in mind, here are two teams that could take a chance on the Senators forward this offseason.

Senators' Adam Gaudette could fit with Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning also made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. Like the Senators, Tampa Bay was not long for the postseason this year. They fell in five games to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers for the second year in a row.

The Lightning could be in the market for forward depth this summer. Veteran forwards Yanni Gourde, Cam Atkinson, and Luke Glendenning are all unrestricted free agents this summer. This creates some roster spots in the bottom six that need to be filled. The Lighnting could turn to some younger players, but Gaudette could be a fit as well.

Gaudette could anchor the fourth line and add some offense to the bottom-six. He would not solve all of their problems down the lineup. But he could benefit from playing for a team like the Lightning in 2025-26.

Canadiens could use center depth

The Montreal Canadiens made the playoffs against all odds in 2025. The Habs were not expected to compete for a postseason spot. But they made it in, and stole a game from the Washington Capitals. Montreal bowed out in Round 1, but the future is bright in French Canada.

The Canadiens likely refrain from making a blockbuster move this summer. While they had a great season, it's hard to imagine them making a leap into Stanley Cup contender status next season. With this in mind, moves for players such as Gaudette could make sense.

The Canadiens re-signed Jake Evans before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. However, the team still needs to sign Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, and Michael Pezzetta before NHL Free Agency. If one of them leaves, Gaudette could work as a cost-effective, low-risk replacement.

At the very least, the Canadiens want to contend for a playoff spot. The Stanley Cup may be a bit out of reach for now. But bringing in a veteran such as Adam Gaudette could help return the Habs to the postseason in 2026.