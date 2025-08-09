The Minnesota Vikings played their first game without Sam Darnold Saturday. Even though it's an NFL Preseason game. Max Brosmer got fans losing their minds, though, thanks to a stellar outing.

Brosmer was one of four quarterbacks leading the Minnesota offense. He finished completing five passes out of eight attempts. But he tossed the lone touchdown of the afternoon against the Houston Texans Saturday. And it came during a crucial fourth and goal scenario.

Max Brosmer finds Myles Price for another Vikings TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8AETu2KvPe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2025

Brosmer rose as a highlight following one scary moment. Rondale Moore left with a scary leg injury. Minnesota even endured one setback before its preseason debut. As Jordan Addison got suspended for three games.

But Brosmer sparked multiple reactions across the internet.

Max Brosmer reactions after strong Vikings outing

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy noticeably got fired up after the Brosmer touchdown. But that wasn't the only highlight from the local rookie out of the University of Minnesota.

Nice Max Brosmer throw to Myles Price, who has impressed in training camp pic.twitter.com/jhdgcpdi6s — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 9, 2025

Brosmer showed his composure too inside the red zone. Staying calm with a free rusher making a beeline toward him.

Max Brosmer throws with anticipation and ball placement with a free rusher barreling down pic.twitter.com/AHyQdDNFzM — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 9, 2025

One draft analyst even went with a Step Brothers theme post to describe the afternoon outing for both McCarthy and Brosmer.

JJ McCarthy and Max Brosmer pic.twitter.com/L0FXps6N0I — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) August 9, 2025

Again, Vikings fans couldn't help but rave about the past Golden Gophers star.

“Max Brosmer can most definitely be the QB2 behind McCarthy this year,” one fan said.

Purple For The Win Podcast is another sold on the newcomer.

“The Vikings have something with Max Brosmer,” they posted on X.

Brosmer entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a sixth or seventh round projection. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network called him a “Confident, cerebral quarterback with average traits who proved he could play at the FBS level.”

However, he displayed an “average arm” that still featured a sudden release.

“His ball placement needs work to become more accomplished against tight man coverage, but he can pick apart zone coverages with intermediate throws,” Zierlein added.

He briefly picked apart the Texans and created new intrigue for the Vikings' 2025 QB room.