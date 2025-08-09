The Minnesota Vikings played their first game without Sam Darnold Saturday. Even though it's an NFL Preseason game. Max Brosmer got fans losing their minds, though, thanks to a stellar outing.

Brosmer was one of four quarterbacks leading the Minnesota offense. He finished completing five passes out of eight attempts. But he tossed the lone touchdown of the afternoon against the Houston Texans Saturday. And it came during a crucial fourth and goal scenario.

Brosmer rose as a highlight following one scary moment. Rondale Moore left with a scary leg injury. Minnesota even endured one setback before its preseason debut. As Jordan Addison got suspended for three games.

But Brosmer sparked multiple reactions across the internet.

Max Brosmer reactions after strong Vikings outing 

Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer (QB01) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy noticeably got fired up after the Brosmer touchdown. But that wasn't the only highlight from the local rookie out of the University of Minnesota.

Brosmer showed his composure too inside the red zone. Staying calm with a free rusher making a beeline toward him.

One draft analyst even went with a Step Brothers theme post to describe the afternoon outing for both McCarthy and Brosmer.

Article Continues Below

Again, Vikings fans couldn't help but rave about the past Golden Gophers star.

“Max Brosmer can most definitely be the QB2 behind McCarthy this year,” one fan said.

Purple For The Win Podcast is another sold on the newcomer.

“The Vikings have something with Max Brosmer,” they posted on X.

Brosmer entered the 2025 NFL Draft with a sixth or seventh round projection. Lance Zierlein of the NFL Network called him a “Confident, cerebral quarterback with average traits who proved he could play at the FBS level.”

However, he displayed an “average arm” that still featured a sudden release.

“His ball placement needs work to become more accomplished against tight man coverage, but he can pick apart zone coverages with intermediate throws,” Zierlein added.

He briefly picked apart the Texans and created new intrigue for the Vikings' 2025 QB room.

More Minnesota Vikings News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is carted off the field after suffering a lower leg injury during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings’ Rondale Moore carted off field with scary leg injury vs. TexansAbdullah Imran ·
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) signals a first down after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during their playoff game at State Farm Stadium on Jan. 13, 2025, in Glendale.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson gets cryptic injury update for Patriots joint practiceEvan Dammarell ·
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) under center against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy’s ‘weapon’ that he wants to keep ‘on the low’Jaren Kawada ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Vikings star Jordan Addison breaks silence on 3-game suspensionTroy Finnegan ·
Jul 29, 2025; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) takes part in drills during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility.
Vikings’ JJ McCarthy dealt tough truth by NFL Insider after Jordan Addison suspensionPaolo Mariano ·
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch over the middle against Tennessee Titans as scores a touchdown during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Vikings’ Jordan Addison suspended 3 games after DUI arrestJackson Stone ·